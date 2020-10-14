Elmore Community Hospital is gearing up to host its first annual Breast Cancer Scramble benefitting the Joy to Life Foundation.
On Oct. 17 at the Wetumpka Sports Complex, the Haynes Life Flight helicopter will drop 6,000 ping-pong onto the field and participants will scramble to collect as many of the balls as they can.
Heidi Smith, director of marketing for Ivy Creek Healthcare, said 15 of those balls will be specially marked with an Ivy Creek stamp that participants can then trade in for prizes from event sponsors.
Each of the prizes have a minimum value of $500 and include items like a flat screen TV, a kayak, $500 cash, a Weber Grill, tires, a lawnmower and more.
Five food trucks – Bertolone’s Italian, Potz and Panz Gourmet, Los Maya’s Mexican, Frios Gourmet Pops and Aw Shuck Roasted Corn – have agreed to attend the event and donate a portion of their sales to the Joy to Life Foundation.
Amanda Hannon, Ivy Creek’s chief operating officer, said Big Mo, the mascot for the Montgomery Biscuits, will make an appearance and give away tickets to baseball games.
Attendees are asked to wear a face mask to the event since participants will likely be in close proximity to one another during the scramble.
Tickets are $5 in advance and can be purchased at the Elmore Community Hospital or anywhere there’s a Breast Cancer Scramble sign on a door or in a window. Tickets will be $10 at the gate on the day of the event.
If rain causes the event to be canceled, the names of those who purchased a ticket will be entered into a drawing for the prizes.
All of the proceeds from this event will go to the Joy to Life Foundation, which is a nonprofit that provides free mammograms and other breast cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Alabama. The organization also provides grants, builds and supports breast cancer awareness among all Alabamians and promotes overall health, wellbeing and education throughout the state.
Over the last five years, Joy to Life's funding and marketing efforts have led to nearly 100,000 mammograms for uninsured, low income women and men.