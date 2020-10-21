Breast cancer survivor Donna Hall wants women to understand just how important it is to get a yearly mammogram.
Hall, a resident of Wetumpka since 2016, told her story of survival at the city of Wetumpka’s annual Pink Walk on Oct. 15. Before the walk along the Riverwalk to Gold Star Park where participants released pink balloons, Hall shared the story of her battle that began in January 2019.
After abnormalities were found during a routine mammogram, Hall was told she needed an ultrasound to better determine what was happening within her body.
After undergoing ultrasounds and biopsies, Hall was told that she was in the earliest stage of breast cancer. In fact, it was so early that her cancer was considered to be at Stage 0.
“The mammogram caught it before I ever could have,” she said.
In addition to medicinal cancer treatments, Hall and her doctors decided a mastectomy with breast reconstruction would be the best route to take. Before she could get cleared to move forward with her reconstruction surgery, Hall’s doctors told her she would need another mammogram just to “make sure that they were operating on clean breasts.”
But to Hall’s surprise, what they found was an invasive cancer in her breast tissue. She said this was a not the same cancer that was found the first time. This was a new cancer and it was Stage 1. Hall’s second diagnosis came about six months after the first.
Her reconstruction surgery was put on hold while she underwent a second mastectomy to remove her remaining breast. Today, she is cancer free but is awaiting breast reconstruction surgery.
“If you only take away one thing from my story, it should be the importance on mammograms,” she said. “Mammograms and early detection most likely saved me from a longer, harder battle with breast cancer, and maybe even saved my life.”