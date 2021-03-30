The Millbrook Area Chamber of Commerce's Board of Directors on Monday, March 29, announced the hiring of Brenda Robertson Dennis as the new executive director for the Chamber.
Dennis will officially join the Chamber on Thursday, April 1. The community is invited to a meet and greet at the Millbrook Chamber office, located at 3390 Main Street, on Monday, April 5, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Dennis brings a unique blend of fundraising, event planning as well as freelance writing and amateur photography skills to her new position. In addition, she has extensive experience in leading volunteers and serving her community.
Dennis may be a familiar face to some through her prior experience with the River Region United Way. In that role, she was able to develop a multitude of relationships, and she plans to continue that with the Millbrook Chamber.
Some of the top priorities in her new role are to meet and understand the needs of Chamber members, develop a strategic plan and provide more opportunities for member and business engagement. Additionally, she is excited to further enhance the relationship the Chamber has with the city of Millbrook as both entities look to catapult the Millbrook community to future success.
“I feel so fortunate to be coming into this role at a time when Millbrook is about to experience incredible growth. There is a real enthusiasm and excitement for the future of this community and I am thrilled that I get to be a part of it,” Dennis said.
A native of Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dennis is a graduate of Huntingdon College in Montgomery, where she studied psychology and business administration. She has served as an ambassador for the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, on the Arts Council of Montgomery where she served as Chair of ACES, as a panel judge for the Alabama State Council on the Arts, as board secretary of Mary Ellen’s Hearth, as an Arts and Culture committee member of Envision 2020, and was a member of the Junior League of Montgomery, where she was a writer and editor of League Logs. She currently serves as membership chair and president elect of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and is a graduate of Legacy Class XXXVI of Leadership Montgomery.