For decades Wetumpka has celebrated Arbor Day and this year was no different.
Now, three trees along East Bridge Street are named in memory of Martha Carol Murchison, William ‘Weasel’ Ross and Freddie ‘Fred’ Slaughter. Forester Ron Hilyer has been a part of Wetumpka’s Arbor Day celebration for about two decades.
“Wetumpka has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 37 years,” Hilyer said. “Every year we have a tree planting in memory of a resident and have a celebration. Every year we have planted a tree or trees and recognized someone. I feel that it is very important.”
The first tree dedicated is next to a Magnolia tree on East Bridge Street where Ross would sweep up its leaves as a City of Wetumpka employee working downtown. The second tree was dedicated to life-long educator Murchison and the third tree was dedicated to Slaughter outside the drug store where he worked as a pharmacist.
Hilyer said Arbor Day got its start when J. Sterling Morton moved from Detroit to Nebraska in the mid 1800s as a newspaper editor.
“Morton had an enthusiasm for trees and advocated strongly for individuals and civic groups to plant them,” Hilyer said. “On Jan. 4, 1872, Morton first proposed a tree planting holiday to be called ‘Arbor Day’ at a meeting of the State Board of Agriculture.”
Hilyer said it is estimated more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska the first year and countless more have been planted since all around the world.
Valencia Johnson spoke on behalf of the City of Wetumpka at the short dedication of the trees.
“Everyone benefits either directly or indirectly from trees and forestlands,” Johnson said. “Trees in our city increase property values, enhance the economic vitality of business areas and beautify our community.”
• Murchison was born Nov. 9, 1938 in Bainbridge, Georgia. She attended school in Bainbridge where she graduated before attending Troy State University. Murchison met her husband Bobby at Troy and they were married on Sept. 16, 1959. She taught school for Elmore County Schools in the second, third and sixth grades for 34 years before retiring in 2000.
Murchison has two daughters, Tanya Hibbard and Paige Atkisson; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
• Ross was born April 23, 1943 and graduated from W.E. Doby High School in 1962. As a young adult, Ross worked as a taxi driver for a company owned and operated by the first Black deputy sheriff of Elmore County. The job afforded Ross the opportunity to know most everyone around.
In 1974 Ross started to work for the City of Wetumpka.
“Rain, sleet or snow, he ensured streets of historic downtown Wetumpka were clean,” Ross’ bio stated. “He took pride in his job and did it to the best of his ability.”
After 41 years he retired. Ross is survived by his former wife Ella Fitzpatrick; four children; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
• Slaughter was born Nov. 8, 1934 in Reeltown and graduated from Tallassee High School. He then graduated from Samford University with a Doctorate of Pharmacy.
Ross practiced pharmacy for 50 years. He came to Wetumpka in 1959 to be a pharmacist at Little Drugs. He became a partner with Al Harris at Cousin’s Harris pharmacy and became the sole owner after Harris retired. After 10 years he sold to CVS and worked part-time until he was 80.
Ross was married to Jean Slaughter for 62 years. They had two sons, four granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.