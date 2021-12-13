A brief EF-0 tornado that touched down in Elmore County Friday afternoon is so far the only confirmed tornado to have occurred in Alabama during this past weekend's outbreak.
According to the National Weather Service, the tornado inflicted a path of damage less than a quarter mile and about 50 yards wide near the Old Bingham community, northeast of Montgomery and Southeast of Wetumpka, at 4:12 p.m. Friday, with a maximum estimated wind speed of 70 mph. The county was not under tornado watch at the time, with the greatest risk for severe storm in Alabama forecast for Saturday.
Three homes suffered minor damage, including blown-off roofing and shingles, according to NWS. No one was injured.
As of Monday, 78 have been confirmed dead across Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri as a result of Friday night's tornado outbreak, the Associated Press reports. Sixty-four of those fatalities were in Kentucky alone.