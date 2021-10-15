There were three ribbon cuttings this week in Wetumpka and another just the week before. The growth in downtown Wetumpka continues to gain momentum.
The Wetumpka Chamber of Commerce hosted two ribbon cuttings for downtown businesses on Thursday, Oct.7.
The River Rose, located at 120 Company St., and Three in Bloom, located just down the street at 129 B Company St., both opened last week as growth and progress continue in the downtown area.
The Chamber also hosted a ribbon cutting for the Wharf Casual Seafood on Thursday, Oct. 14.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said he is enthusiastic about the growth of quality businesses in the city.
According to Willis, this growth and continued progress has taken a lot of cohesive work among city officials.
"It has been an exciting week," Willis said. "To get to cut three ribbons for three new businesses is quite unusual but it is something we have been looking forward to for a long, long time."
According to Willis, years back, city officials began designing the future of the city, and what that would look like today.
"We made a plan," Willis said. "We started assembling groups, assembling development authorities, Main Street, building relationships with our Chamber of Commerce to work together and not to pull apart."
It takes a strong team of individuals working together to create the type of growth recently seen in Wetumpka. And, according to Willis, it has not always been easy to stay with the plan or maintain the positive momentum needed to move in the right direction.
"It hasn't always been easy. It's been very difficult at times because we had people that came here who didn't love Wetumpka," he said. "They didn't buy into what we were trying to do. Some of them held very important positions. Some of them were even reporters that did not buy into what we were doing. They chose to point out the negatives, and never dwelt on the positives; that's destructive. I don't think that you can ever make progress and accomplish the things that your heart and your soul tell you that you need to be doing with all the negativity."
With most of the negativity in the rearview mirror, Willis said the citizens of Wetumpka are the ones who helped put the forward-moving plan in action.
"We had a buy-in from our citizens," Willis said. "They proved that. They have elected us over and over, and over, again, because they liked the plan and the direction that we were going."
With community backing and the dedication to carry out the strategies that were put in place, Willis said it is nice to see this hard work and dedication pay off.
"This last week is a good time. It's a good week for us to enjoy the things that we have been able to accomplish," Willis said.