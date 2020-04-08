As the coronavirus pandemic continues and statewide restrictions on gatherings and businesses extended, everyday life in Alabama has changed.
As public health orders handed down by the state continued to evolve businesses were required to change how customers were to be served.
Many businesses providing essential services, such as grocery stores and banks, remain open, if they can maintain adequate social distancing among customers and staff.
Millbrook Food Outlet store manager Greg Chandler said the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for items and that puts a strain on suppliers.
“We can order the product but the manufacturer is having a hard time keeping up,” he said. “What we are seeing more and more is instead of getting three or four sizes of a particular item we are seeing two sizes from some suppliers.”
Inventory of meats, dairy and produce tend to be fixed though.
“Chickens only lay so many eggs,” Chandler said. “But every day our supply is getting better.”
As for working through catastrophes, the 40-year retail veteran indicated he’s never dealt with anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve went through storms, hurricanes and tornadoes but nothing that’s lasted as long as this” Chandler said. “With a hurricane, it is devastating, but after a week or so things start to get back closer to normal. This one has taken a little bit longer. I think we have a little bit longer to go.”
As for safety, the store has instituted several precautions and made some adjustments.
Millbrook Food Outlet is open to only senior citizens from 6:30 to 8 a.m., and Chandler said the staff is always more on guard against the virus.
“They are allowed to wear mask if they like,” he said. “We have every other register opened up so that gives extra spacing between lines. We limit the number of people in the building, wipe down the buggies and surfaces. We’re just trying to do everything we can to keep people safe.”
Area banks have also had to adjust to state mandates and changing information handed down by health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“What we’ve done, just like a lot of banks, is to close off our lobbies to mitigate contact,” First Community Bank president and CEO Michael Morgan said. “We are in a drive-thru only mode. It is essentially working pretty well. Our first priority in all of that is the safety of our employees and customers.”
He said employees at every location were split into two rotating shifts.
“We did that to further mitigate risks in case someone came down with (the coronavirus) we will have the ability to run those locations,” Morgan said.
He indicated many customers are using ATM and online banking for their needs, but other essential businesses need access to a teller.
“Grocery stores, healthcare, all those people that need to get change for their business and make deposits are using the drive-thru,” he said. “Especially the tellers, we ask them to wash their hands often and do not touch their face. Those seem to be the most reasonable recommendations and those seem to be working.”
Morgan said the bank has seen an influx of small business loan requests.
The Small Business Administration typically has $28 to $29 billion available to lend,” he said. “Now, there is $350 billion that has to be processed in a much shorter timeframe. That’s caused a huge demand on everyone. We’re going to do everything we can to help small businesses. Small business is the backbone of our community. We’re a small business.”
Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Morgan said the community has supported local business.
“It’s been incredible to see the outpouring of support for local businesses throughout this,” he said. “From people on Facebook to people making sure they eat meals and purchase from local restaurants, it’s been really encouraging to see people step up and support local business.”