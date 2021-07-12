Cadillac Williams will be driving out to Wetumpka to benefit Elmore County’s future Auburn students.
The Elmore County Auburn Club, which provides scholarships for Elmore County high school graduates attending Auburn University, is hosting its 2021 Kickoff Banquet July 20 at the Wetumpka Civic Center. All proceeds will go toward scholarships.
“Our main goal with the kickoff banquet is to raise funds for our scholarships,” Elmore County Auburn Club secretary Pam Martin said. “We have an endowment set up with the Auburn Alumni Association that automatically gives one student a scholarship. We like to give more than just that one student a scholarship.”
Williams, Auburn’s second all-time leading rusher and current running backs coach, will be the event’s featured speaker. He’ll share the latest news and updates from behind the scenes at the Tigers’ program, and will be available for photographs and autographs before dinner at the banquet.
Scholarship recipients from the class of 2021 in Elmore County will also be recognized at the banquet July 20.
The Elmore County Auburn Club provides a $1,500 scholarship every year to an Elmore County student attending the school from Auburn Alumni Association’s endowment. Additional $1,000 scholarships are distributed as the organization raises more funds to give to more students in Elmore County.
“The more scholarships we can give, the more students we can help attend Auburn University,” Martin said.
The Auburn Alumni Association selects the scholarship recipients, while the Elmore County Auburn Club handles the funds.
Martin advised future Auburn students in the county interested in receiving a scholarship to speak with their school guidance counselors about the opportunity so those counselors can work with the Alumni Association. Students from all six high schools, public and private, in the Elmore County area are eligible.
The event will be held at the Wetumpka Civic Center, 410 South Main Street in Wetumpka. Tickets are $30 each for the first member of each household and $25 for each additional member.
Social hour with photo opportunities with Williams and a silent auction on select sports-related items begins at 6 p.m. with a barbecue dinner to follow at 6:30 p.m.