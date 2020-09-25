Autauga County resident Mike Lamar has been appointed to the Board of Trustees for Central Alabama Electric Cooperative (CAEC) to fill the term for District 1, a position formerly held by C. Milton Johnson.
District 1 was up for election and Johnson had been nominated and would have been on the ballot for the 2020 Annual Meeting of the Members in August. However, due to his untimely death in June and the short time before the Annual Meeting, the Board of Trustees determined that appropriate time should be taken to fill the position and appoint a qualified candidate.
Following candidate interviews, the Board selected Lamar. He began his term of service on Sept. 16, and will serve until the election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the Members.
“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the board,” said Charles Byrd, Chairman of the Board of Trustees. “He’s a well-known face in the community and truly has a servant’s heart. We are excited to have him join us and look forward to his insight on how we can make our cooperative even better for all members.”
Lamar graduated as the salutatorian from Autauga Academy and has a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management from Auburn University Montgomery, graduating cum laude.
He has been in the banking industry since August 1993 and is currently the Autauga County Bank President/Relationship Manager for River Bank and Trust.
Lamar and his wife Melissa have two children, Amanda and Savannah. They are members of first Baptist Church Prattville. Lamar serves on the Prattville YMCA Board, Autauga Cattlemen’s Association, Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Council and as Chairman of the Autauga County Farm City Committee as well as the Prattville Kiwanis Club.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to serve as a representative for this district and I look forward to serving CAEC’s membership,” Lamar said.