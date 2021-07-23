At the recently held 2021 meeting of the Alabama/West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church held in Montgomery, Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church, located in the Holtville/Slapout community, was presented with The Local Church Heritage Award.
The award was established to be given annually to the church considered most diligent in preserving its heritage during the previous year.
In 2020 Cain’s Chapel celebrated its bicentennial (1820-2020) using the theme, “Looking Back – Living Forward,” which reflected the church’s deep past as well as how the church can continue to flourish for years to come.
The year-long celebration began on Jan. 12, 2020, with the dedication of a new stained-glass window in the sanctuary and the unveiling of the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage historical marker for the church and cemetery. In addition, a special Heritage Room was established in the church to house and display memorabilia and items relevant to the church’s history.
The church continued to celebrate its bicentennial, as allowed by COVID restrictions, with historic moments skits once a month to commemorate special milestones from each 20-year time period of the two hundred years of the church’s history. Other activities included an old-fashioned wedding with dinner and dancing, a Veteran’s Day concert, a cemetery walking tour, and special guest speakers, including Bishop David Graves and District Superintendent Allen Newton.
The church received a stunning plaque from the AWFC Commission on Archives and History which was presented to the church by Sharon Tucker, archivist.