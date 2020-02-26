Eclectic Elementary School teacher Janene Davis has commuted from Montgomery to Eclectic for 26 years to teach the children of Eclectic.
Davis said the friendly atmosphere of people associated with the school and the town is what has kept her at EES for over two decades.
“I love the family atmosphere,” Davis said. “The small-town community is like a family. Since I’ve been teaching so long I am now teaching the kids of my former kids which is awesome.”
Davis said it was her 11th-grade English teacher at Evergreen High School who sparked her interest in becoming a teacher.
“I loved her class,” she said. “That was the first time I ever got excited about learning. Just talking to her and seeing how she interacted with me I thought it was my calling to be a teacher.”
That one class led Davis to attend Auburn University Montgomery where she earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education.
“I feel like I was called to be a teacher,” she said. “This is my calling. Even in my 26 years, I do not even think about retiring right now. I love it too much.”
Davis said she enjoys helping students develop their reading skills.
“I love seeing them blossom into readers,” Davis said. “When I get the students (transitioning from kindergarten to first grade) they know their letters and some sight words. Seeing the transition from not reading to reading by the end of first grade is just awesome. It’s a big jump.
“Over the years, I’ve asked to move grades and things just have not worked out for me to change grades. I think that is because this is my calling. This is what I was meant to do, teach children to learn how to read.”
Davis said the integration of technology into the classroom has its positives and negatives.
“iPads and computers really enhance my teaching,” she said. “They love technology. I think it is a good thing, but it has to be done in moderation.”
Davis said she has to keep up with the latest technology so she can keep pace with her students.
“It has kept me on my toes because I have had to learn new things,” she said. “I’ve had to go to workshops and professional development classes. These kids come to school knowing how to use an iPad and maybe not a pencil.”
Davis considers herself a lifelong reader and said her favorite book is the Bible.
“I read a lot of devotionals,” she said. “I know that sounds corny, but it is what it is. I did pick up the book ‘Just Mercy.’ I have not started that one yet.”
The book’s author is Bryan Stevenson, who is founder and executive director of the Montgomery-based human rights organization Equal Justice Initiative.
As for Davis’ future, she said she plans to continue teaching first grade.
“My first goal is getting my child to graduate high school,” she said. “I just feel my job is important and it is not my time to go anywhere. I think this generation of children need me more than ever, I really do. My plan is to continue teaching because I love it. It’s my heart.”