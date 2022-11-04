In its 24th year, Camp Chandler YMCA held its annual Halloween Carnival to raise over $5,000 for their camp scholarship fund.
The camp scholarship fund allows YMCA Camp Chandler experiences to be open to all children from all walks of life, regardless of the ability to pay.
“We are so grateful for the overwhelming support of our Halloween carnival,” Wetumpka YMCA and Camp Chandler Executive Director Scot Patterson said. “Because of our community, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of children this summer.”
More than 700 people attended the YMCA Halloween Carnival and took part in family activities offered such as a cake walk, carnival games, dance party inflatable, silent auction, hayride, bonfire smores, haunted house, concessions, raptor exhibit, pumpkin playhouse, candy walk, costume contest and more.
Thanks to the over 85 Halloween carnival volunteers and generous monetary and in-kind support from the community, children from diverse cultural, religious and economic backgrounds will leave Camp Chandler this summer with lifelong memories and a sense of confidence.
At YMCA Camp Chandler, campers develop life skills such as confidence, self-esteem, how to conduct themselves in diverse situations, appreciation of others and appreciation for the outdoors.
Inspired by Bill Chandler and past counselors and campers, Camp Chandler has been achieving excellence through the support of a dedicated community of parents, volunteers and alumni since 1929.