A record number of incoming high school freshmen now know about the Elmore County Technical Center (ECTC).
ECTC introduced 91 students to the 16 programs of study in Wetumpka last week through the annual Camp Discovery. ECTC career coach Lindsay Jordan said the goal of the camp is to encourage discussion between students and parents of options available for students in Elmore County Schools.
“It gives them a chance to discover more about what they are interested in before they register later in the ninth grade,” Jordan said. “It also gives parents a chance to start planning ahead and think a couple years out.”
Students spent four days going from program to program experiencing a little of what ECTC is like and taking part in presentations on programs.
“It is focused on fun,” Jordan said. “We had a good time with them to make sure they were engaged. But at the sametime teachers give them expectations of what it would be like to be in the class.”
Expectations were explained as students disassembled and reassembled engines in automotive, troubleshot in information technology, a ‘breakout’ room for workplace skills and more.
"In welding, they got to use the plasma cutter and run a little bead,” Jordan said. “The new culinary program partnered with hospitality to plate Twinkies for a creative dessert. They launched rockets in aviation using baking soda and vinegar. After the HVAC presentation they ate ice cream to demonstrate the principles of heating and cooling in getting ice cream from the store to home.”
Students donned turnout gear and hooked up a firehose in the public safety segment and built charcuterie boards in construction.
“We gave them a T-shirt, a bag and did fun things,” Jordan said. “But if there is something physical that they can take home, we like that too. It gives one more thing for the parents to see what can be learned.”
An extra effort was made this year to encourage participation. In years past about 80 students attended Camp Discovery. Space was limited to about 100 students.
“That was about the most we could fit into the area where we ate lunch,” Jordan said. “There is some construction going on for the new programs.”
ECTC is in Wetumpka but is open to all students of Elmore County Schools. Jordan said students in Camp Discovery came from all parts of the county.
“We didn’t just have Wetumpka here,” Jordan said. “We had Redland, Millbrook, Holtville and Eclectic too. It is critical they see that because when they get to high school they are all eligible to take classes here.”
The participation extended to the parents as well. In years past parents would just come pick students up each day with not much interaction with staff. Jordan and staff at ECTC hold an open house the last day of Camp Discovery. This year staff worked hard to get parents to come to the open house through email and speaking with the students. The work paid off.
“Parents just kept coming and coming,” Jordan said. “It was wonderful. We looked over at the food table and was like, ‘Wow they ate lunch.’”
Jordan said she was encouraged by the participation of students and parents. She believes responses from parents already indicate more students will enroll as the time register for classes approaches next winter and spring.
“We have already gotten some positive parent feedback saying, ‘Thank you for hosting this. My student experienced things they didn’t think they were going to like and they loved it,’” Jordan said.