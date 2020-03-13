Cancellations are starting to pour in across Elmore County and the rest of the state as the remainder of the springs sports season is still unclear. After the AHSAA sent its recommendation Thursday morning, the decisions were to be made by local schools and school boards.

This is a list of postponed and cancelled events. Stay tuned for continuous updates throughout the day:

EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

Wetumpka High: "Extracurricular activities need to be rescheduled or canceld from March 13-April 30" but "Athletics events will stay as scheduled"

SOFTBALL

March 13-14: Elmore County, Tallassee at Prattville Christian Tournament - CANCELED

March 14: Reeltown softball tournament - CANCELED

March 19: Elmore County at Tallassee - POSTPONED

TRACK

March 13-14: Tallassee, Wetumpka, Elmore County, Stanhope Elmore at Troy Invitational - CANCELED

AISA