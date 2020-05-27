Over 40 years ago U.S. Army medivac pilot Carl Stephens retired from service and moved to Wetumpka.
While fishing on the Coosa River he discovered the iron-rich soil from these waters was the perfect medium for his wife, Maxie, to use in her pottery and ceramics art.
As these uniquely Alabama pieces became well known in the area, Alabama Clay – Carl’s Clay was born.
Today, Carl Stephens’ daughter, Karen Stewart, keep the company going to honor her mother and father.
“Her legacy will always live on in Alabama Clay and dad’s desire to make this a business,” Stewart said. “Forty-five years later it is a successful business.”
In the early days, the company made a handful of pieces including angels, bowls, vases and a 21-piece nativity set.
Stewart said her dad was searching for an alternative to buying ceramic slip.
“Daddy accidentally did it because he was bored,” she said. “He started playing with the mud. The only problem when he fired the clay it came out of the kiln as a red dust. It did not stick.”
She said while her dad was perfecting his formula, he took a soil sample to Auburn University to find out more.
“Auburn analyzed it and he found out there were hundreds of minerals and it is predominately iron,” she said.
She said it is the iron in the clay that gives each piece its unique look.
“It’s like taking a glass of milk, pouring it on the ground and expecting it to come out the same way,” she said. “It’s not going to do it. You cannot control the clay.”
Some pieces are predominately white, some are a mixture of white with an orange tint while other pieces are nearly 100% red.
“You cannot control it,” she said. “Sometimes the piece will come out and there will not be any clay (red) color. It just depends on how much iron is in the clay.”
Stewart said their work caught the eye of Gayfers department store.
“That was our first store,” she said. “Then other stores wanted to carry our pieces and we grew fast.”
Today, Alabama Clay can be found at various retail outlets in the state including Charlie’s Trophies, River Perk Coffee Shop, Prattville Trophy Shop, Goat Hill Museum Store, Cafco and several military bases in the state.
Stewart said around 80% of orders from retailers are for eagles.
“A lot of military are given these as awards and going away gifts,” she said. “A person may get one for an award then retire and get another one. They like both because both are different. I could close the doors and do nothing but eagles.”
She said Redstone Arsenal picks up an order every seven to 10 days.
“They’ve actually flown in their chopper and landed at the Wetumpka Airport,” she said. “I’d go out to deliver the pieces. They’ve also landed in the field (behind the company workshop) and picked up orders if they could not get clearance from the airport.”
The company’s 21-piece nativity set is a popular item Stewart said.
“We sell 12 sets of the nativity set every year,” she said. “I take orders at midnight on New Year’s Day. It will sell out in moments.”
Their work has also ended up in the hands of well-known personalities, government officials and entertainers.
“President Donald Trump received an elephant for his 70th birthday,” she said. “A customer ordered one and had it shipped to the White House. Numerous presidents have received eagles. Chuck Yeager received an eagle. International royalty have our pieces.”
Stewart said it is satisfying to know Alabama Clay is in the hands of people throughout the world, but she keeps the kilns burning for one main reason.
“It’s a nice legacy of my parents,” she said. “As long as I am living and breathing there will be an Alabama clay.”