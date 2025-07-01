The Central Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission is inventorying interesting places across Elmore County.
CARPDC is developing a placemaking strategic plan to see what sites, events, festivals are in the county and what could be developed if funding were available. Placemaking is a multi-faceted approach to planning, designing and managing public spaces that prioritizes community involvement. It focuses on creating community-centric places and events that foster social interaction, economic activity and a strong sense of place.
“The plan is about creating this tool that's a database that helps everybody understand there's actually quite a lot in the county,” CARPDC consultant Matt Level said. “Over the years, as they have chased funding and efficiency, they've lost focus on the importance of culture, characters and history. This is a way to bring that back out.”
CARPC was in Wetumpka on Wednesday night hosting the community and to take notes of everything Elmore County. On their maps they already had things such as the Bibb Graves Bridge in downtown Wetumpka, the west mill site in Tallassee and more.
“We need to add these sorts of things to the lists and databases we have,” Level said. “Once we identify some of these, we can kind of figure out what level of development is needed. Then we can look at potential funding sources to make it presentable.”
Community leaders from Eclectic, Millbrook, Wetumpka and Tallassee joined residents in letting CARPDC staff know of sites not listed on the maps.
Notes were taken on boat ramps, cemeteries, communities, events and more. CARPDC staff heard about events such as the Titus Bluegrass Festival and the Titus Community Center.
“All of this information is highly useful,” CARPDC director Greg Clark said. “The data can then be ranked and used by officials to see what is most important. Then ways to promote and fund further development can be researched.”