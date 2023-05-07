There is a new organization to help children in Elmore County — Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).
CASA of the River Region, which has been serving Montgomery and Autauga counties, has added Elmore County to its service area. CASA volunteers act as another set of eyes for the family court system.
“We are the voice for the child,” CASA volunteer Dawn Acosta said. “We are appointed by a judge to go into a situation and try to determine what might be in the best interest of the child.”
Acosta said the children come from abuse and neglect situations.
“Sometimes they are in foster care and sometimes with a relative placement,” Acosta said. “Sometimes it hasn’t quite gotten to the point of foster care yet but has come to the court’s attention.”
According to the Elmore County Department of Human Resources, there are currently 81 children in the county in foster care. Acosta is not only a CASA volunteer, but she’s a foster parent as well.
“We just started in Elmore County in February,” Acosta said. “We are trying to get a good volunteer base. We want residents in Elmore county to get interested in it.”
Acosta’s work as a CASA volunteer provides for a more unbiased, child-focused report for the judge.
“We go further than the guardian ad litem (GAL) or caseworker,” Acosta said. “They only go so far because they get paid. We go in as a volunteer who has no personal investment or gain from the case; we are able to be a neutral voice.”
But at the same time CASA volunteers work hand in hand with DHR social workers and guardians ad litem if one has been appointed. CASA meets with each child at least once a month but also takes its visits one step further.
“We would also go to the home of the biological parents to talk with them and get their perspective to try to figure out what is going on at their end, to see the living conditions,” Acosta said. “These are things nobody from DHR or GAL generally will do.”
As an adoptive parent, a CASA volunteer even visited Acosta.
“She was looking in drawers, looking in cabinets,” Acosta said. “She checked the refrigerator and pantry. I’m like, “This feels a little strange. Did someone say something derogatory about our home?’”
After going through the training to become a CASA volunteer, Acosta now understands everyone is scrutinized when it comes to child.
CASA volunteers are part of the family court system in many other districts across the state.
Elmore County District Court Judge Patrick Pinkston, the county’s presiding family court judge, agreed to allow one case experiment before accepting CASA as part of the process in October.
“CASA volunteers are needed eyes and ears that report to the court,” Pinkston said. “This judge can [now more] optimally and better protect children while they are under this court’s orders. The association has been helpful so far. Together with DHR, GAL and even parent counsel, we are moving forward to assisting dependent children receive the help and protection they need.”
With the number of children involved in the courts, CASA doesn’t have enough volunteers, forcing courts to make decisions with less information available.
“It is a tough spot to make decisions when a judge can’t be everywhere to see,” Acosta said. “If you are just going by policy and don’t have someone who can objectively see things, it can be a hazy place to make a choice.”
Applications to be a volunteer can be found at casaoftheriverregion.org/volunteer. If accepted and a background check is passed, there is four weeks worth of training and a court observation.
Volunteers are then sworn in by a judge to keep all information confidential.
“It is about six to eight hours a month,” “Acosta said. “You also get a month or more notice of court dates.
“It has to be a passion for children that is driving (volunteers) — that is what we want. The greatest thing is being able to make that connection with the child or group of siblings and be able to see their case through going, ‘Wow, I made a difference.’”