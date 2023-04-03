The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a second-degree theft of Property case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo through CrimeStoppers of two unknown subjects wanted for a felony retail theft.
“The offense occurred, Friday, March 17 at Walmart [in], Millbrook,” according to a press release from CrimeStoppers. “Investigators say the suspects, an adult male and an adult female, entered the business, broke the glass on a display case and took four VR headsets, one gaming headset and one suitcase.”
The suspects left with the merchandise without paying and exited the business. The suspects were last seen entering a silver Dodge Charger and leaving in an unknown direction.
“The suspects are wanted for second-degree theft of property, a Class C Felony,” CrimeStoppers said. “There is no other information available currently.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Police or CrimeStoppers using its 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. If anyone gives a tip, they are asked to make sure they receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. A tip may lead to a cash reward.