The Prattville Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on Sept. 13.
On that day, an unknown male stole catalytic converters off of church vans, according to a press release from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. The catalytic converters were stolen while the vans were parked on Sixth Street in Prattville.
Stealing catalytic converters has become popular because of their value, relative ease to steal (unbolt or cut out), and their lack of identifying markings, according to Tony Garrett, executive director with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Thieves take the stolen catalytic converters to metal recyclers and are paid up to $120 for some converters for the precious metals inside of them.
Investigators are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspect through the released photos.
Those with any information regarding the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, call the police or CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), or
download the P3-tips app. When using the app, be sure to receive a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
Residents may also use CrimeStoppers’ toll free number, 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips may lead to a cash reward.