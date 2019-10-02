One of the Coosa River’s most popular and widely available gamefish will be the featured menu item at the Big catFISH Cookoff coming to Merchants Alley in Wetumpka from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 4.
The event, presented by Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce and City of Wetumpka, will feature teams cooking up their tastiest catfish recipes to earn a top place on event attendees’ pallets.
In the end, only one team will take home bragging rights and walk away with a special big fish trophy created especially for this event.
According to chamber president Shellie Whitfield, airport and economic development director Lynn Weldon came up with the idea.
“The chamber, the city and Main Street Wetumpka work really well together,” Whitfield said. “The event is designed to benefit the chamber and bring people to Wetumpka.”
The cookoff is open to everyone and costs $200 per team to enter. Event organizers will provide tables, catfish and sample cups. Teams must provide all other items, including propane, needed to cook.
The deadline for team entries is Oct. 15. Teams are encouraged to prepare catfish dishes in any manner they choose.
Whitfield said the goal is to have at least 10 teams entered in the cookoff.
“We had some interest from people calling us from Birmingham, Montgomery and Auburn,” she said.
Live entertainment will be provided by Jessie Lynn, who is billed as Alabama’s Singing Cowgirl.
She is a multiple award-winning independent country music singer and songwriter and has opened for well-known acts such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Montgomery Gentry and Jessica Meuse.
Other attractions at the cookoff will include local artists displaying their work.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for kids up to 12 years old and kids 6 years old and younger are free.
Admission includes sampling of catfish provided by the teams cooking, the concert performed by Lynn and a plate of catfish, hushpuppies and coleslaw. Alcoholic beverages will not be sold at the event, but attendees may bring their own drinks to the event.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2om3l29 or call Whitfield at 334-567-4811.