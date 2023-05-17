The annual Elmore County Historical Society Wetumpka City Cemetery Tour brings history to life and highlights the efforts of the organization.
Historical society president Calvin Chappelle believes the living cemetery tour is a big draw for the organization and its other events and capabilities.
“We like for people to learn more about the society and our partner the Elmore County Museum,” Chappelle said. “It is a friendmaker and fundraiser. It lets people know the activities of the Elmore County Historical Society. It gives them an opportunity to learn about our other events throughout the year.”
The society hosts monthly talks in the spring and fall at the Elmore County History Museum on a variety of topics.
“We help people with their genealogy and research,” Chappelle said. “It is a similar process we use to highlight some of the colorful characters and historical figures buried in the Wetumpka City Cemetery.”
The historical society offers several genealogical workshops throughout the year and just like the figures presented in the tour, interesting facts come up along the way.
“We research about seven or eight individuals each year,” Chappelle said. “Not everyone who is buried there lived in Wetumpka or died in Wetumpka. The vast majority were Elmore County citizens. Then we find local individuals to portray those people and tell their stories.”
This year’s tour features several interesting people from Elmore County’s history.
Chappelle said the Scottish immigrants William and Mary Douglas were husband and wife and from Scotland highlighting how many families came to the U.S.
“A lot of people in that time were coming to America for various opportunities,” Chappelle said. “We don’t know if it was religious or if they wanted a chance at new opportunities. Obviously money certainly was an idea for many people to get out of their current situation and become more prosperous in America.”
Many of the Scottish immigrants came to American between the late 1700s through the Civil War and some may have traveled the river boats up the Coosa River.
There is also Florence Golson Bateman who is the first female newspaper editor in Alabama.
“But she is most known for her musical career,” Chappelle said. “As a young girl she had an accident and by the time she was 15 she was completely blind. She trained in voice and composition. She sang, played piano, she wrote her own music.”
Bateman also taught music in Wetumpka and Montgomery.
Chappelle said William Cary Penick was born in Virginia and spent a lot of time in South Carolina before a move to the area.
“He practiced medicine and was also heavily involved in agriculture,” Chappelle said.
Another person buried in the Wetumpka City Cemetery and part of this year’s tour is Samuel Smith Simmons who served in the Georgia Militia during the War of 1812.
“There is also Mary Graham Campbell Cantelou who spoke Gaelic,” Chappelle said. “You wouldn’t think someone living in Wetumpka would speak Gaelic.”
This year’s cemetery tour is from 5 to 7 p.m. May 20. Tickets are $5 and available in advance at the Elmore County Museum, the Wetumpka Public Library and the Wetumpka City Administration Building. Tickets are also available the day of the event.