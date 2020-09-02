Residents who have not completed the 2020 Census have only 28 more days to do so.
The form will no longer be available after Sept. 30.
Census workers have also started visiting the homes of those who have not responded to the census.
Census workers have been trained to follow proper COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and will carry a valid identification badge with their photograph so residents can confirm their identity.
To avoid a visit from a census worker, residents are advised to complete the census immediately by going online to my2020census.gov or calling 884-330-2020.
The census takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete and the information is confidential. By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about residents, their home, or their business, even to law enforcement agencies. The bureau also cannot receive information about residents from other government entities. Violating privacy laws could result in up to five years in jail and fines up to $250,000.
Every 10 years the United States conducts a count of every person living in the nation and its five territories.
The results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. The information is also used to define congressional and state legislative districts.
As of right now, because of low response rates, Alabama is in jeopardy of losing at least one U.S. House seat. The state currently has seven seats.
Alabama could also lose out on billions of dollars in federal money that’s used to fund education initiatives, infrastructure improvements, hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, assistance programs for the elderly and so much more.
For each Elmore County resident who does not respond to the census, the county loses roughly $1,500 in funding. For a family of four, that amounts to $6,000 lost every year for a period of 10 years.