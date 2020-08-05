Elmore County residents who have not completed the 2020 Census have a little bit more time to do so thanks to the U.S. Census Bureau extending the deadline for self-responses.
The original deadline for residents to submit their responses for the census was last Friday, but it has been extended to Oct. 31 to account for disruptions at the Census Bureau that have occurred due to COVID-19.
Elmore County Commission public information officer Heather Moe said the deadline postponement was needed because the census has not been at the forefront of people’s minds amidst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Once the deadline passes, census takers will begin going door to door in an attempt to collect responses from those who haven’t completed the census.
“Nobody wants anyone to come knocking on their door right now with COVID-19 going on,” Moe said. “It’s much easier to do it on your own.”
In an effort to boost the county’s response rate, the Elmore County Commission has teamed up with the Elmore County Extension Office reach residents. Extension coordinator Katrina Mitchell will have a booth set up with laptops and iPads available for residents to complete the census at Wetumpka’s Merchants Market on Thursday and Eclectic Trade Days on Saturday.
Several other promotional events planned for earlier this year had to be canceled, Moe said.
Every 10 years the United States conducts a count of every person living in the nation and its five territories
The results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives. The information is also used to define congressional and state legislative districts.
Based on the state’s self-response rate of 60.5% as of Thursday, Alabama would lose one, possibly two, U.S. House seats. The state currently has seven seats.
Alabama could also lose out on billions of dollars in federal money used to fund education initiatives, infrastructure improvements, hospitals, fire departments, school lunch programs, assistance programs for the elderly and so much more.
For each Elmore County resident who does not respond to the census, the county loses roughly $1,500 in funding, Moe said. For a family of four, that amounts to $6,000 lost every year for a period of 10 years.
Elmore County’s response rate was 65.7 percent Thursday. So far, Millbrook has the highest self-response rate at 74.3%, followed by Prattville, 72.5%; Wetumpka, 67.2%; Coosada, 66.5%; Eclectic, 64.5%; Elmore, 60.6%; Tallassee, 59.9%; and Deatsville, 54.3%.
Moe cleared up some common misconceptions about the census that may influence a person’s decision to participate.
“Not having the 12-digit census code does not mean that you don’t have to participate,” Moe said. “Every single person needs to be counted no matter their age.”
Moe said the census invitations that include a 12-digit code are only sent to residents with a physical address. Those who have a P.O. box do not receive the mailed invitation. There’s a link residents can click on to complete the census if they don’t have a code.
The census takes no longer than 10 minutes to complete and the information is confidential. By law, the Census Bureau cannot release any identifiable information about residents, their home or their business, even to law enforcement agencies. The bureau also cannot receive information about residents from other government entities. Violating privacy laws could result in up to five years in jail and fines up to $250,000.
The census can be completed by calling 844-330-2020, online at my2020census.gov or by mail.