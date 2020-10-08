On Friday, make plans to support the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at the Prattville Robert Trent Jones Golf Course where the organization will sponsor its signature fundraising event.
For those not familiar with the organization, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers’ goal is to build stronger relationships with local law enforcement agencies, media, and the citizens of Alabama to empower people to make their communities safer through anonymous reporting of crimes.
Since 1997, CrimeStoppers has received more than 10,000 anonymous tips from the public and has offered more than $200,000 in cash rewards to anonymous tipsters. Those tips have helped law enforcement and citizens file over 7,000 criminal charges and placed over 2,500 criminals behind bars.
"We are humbled and thankful to our sponsors for this year’s support," reads a press release from CrimeStoppers. "We are proud to announce we have raised $94,000 for the 2020 CrimeStoppers Golf Tournament."
This funding will help with the existing internet and telephone crime reporting system, the tip management system for law enforcement, the reward program, and school resource officer training programs.
This funding will also help to implement new initiatives such as anger management and conflict resolution training offered to schools and communities at no cost.
Fundraisers and continued support from the community allows Central Alabama CrimeStoppers to be one of the best Crime Stopper programs in the nation.
"We would like to thank our law enforcement and media partners for placing your trust in us as we witness missing persons being located, crimes being solved, and fugitives being captured as we work together to make our communities safer," the release states. "And a special thank you to the citizens that have spoken up and have been empowered to say something after witnessing a crime or seeing a CrimeStoppers segment."
It may be too late to register a team to play this year but contact executive director Tony Garrett for information on how to be a business sponsor or how to donate.
Email Tony Garrett at TonyGarrett@215stop.com or call at 334-215-7867.