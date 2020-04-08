Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers recently stepped in to assist Elmore County Public Schools prepare and hand out food to children in the county.
“It takes a scary situation and turns it in to a good thing because you are helping these kids,” CERT volunteer Donna Poeppelmeier said. “They still have to be fed. They either don’t know what’s going on or they are scared too. You’re doing something good and seeing the community come together during a scary situation.”
She estimated 65 to 75 volunteers are participating in school system’s child nutrition program, but more hands are needed.
“We do need more volunteers in Eclectic and Redland,” she said.
According to Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis, on Monday 8,078 children received 14 meals each — seven breakcasts and seven lunches — which equaled 113,092 meals served.
Poeppelmeier said it is a laborious process.
“It takes a lot of people to get these meals done,” she said. “Last week, we served 1,500 students. (Monday), we served 2,000 students. That is just at Wetumpka Middle School.”
As for people apprehensive about volunteering, Poeppelmeier said the work is done in a controlled environment.
“When you volunteer, you go through the front office and present your driver’s license,” she said. “The school scans the ID and checks backgrounds. Temperatures are taken. We make sure when the cars come in, we tell the drivers to pop the trunk or get out of the car and open the trunk or door.”
Volunteers work Mondays and Tuesdays, she said.
“We come in on prep days (Tuesdays) for four to six hours,” she said. “On distribution day, we work for six to seven hours.”
Poeppelmeier got involved with CERT following an incident in 2011.
“I got involved due to a tornado in 2011,” she said. “I knew some people who died April 2011. Ever since then I have done severe weather updates and posts on Facebook. When the tornado hit Wetumpka I was down there in 20 minutes and helped for the next few days.”
She said when a CERT certification class was announced to take place July 2019, she signed up and learned several valuable lessons when it comes to assisting with a catastrophic event.
“First, if you are not able to physically able to do something and help at an incident, just being there for a family means a lot,” she said. “Also, there is a specific way (the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency) has to do things as far as getting volunteers signed in, assigned to tasks and signed out. You have to have control of the people coming in and what they are doing.”
To assist in Elmore County Public School’s child nutrition program, please contact the Elmore County EMA at 334-567-6451.