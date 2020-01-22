The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce installed its 2020 board of directors Thursday evening during its annual dinner and awards ceremony.
Scott Grier will take over Tracy Hart’s position by serving as chairman.
“One thing I want to do as new chairman is to be more in tune with members,” Grier said. “I want to get to know you more, see your face more, find out what you want done in the community.”
Grier said one of the chamber’s goals is to expand business owners’ networks.
“We’re not here to bring you more business,” he said. “We are here to get you to network so you can get more business. Our goal is to help you help yourself as a business.”
The 2020 board includes Grier; Sarah Sommerville; Ron Drinkard; Hart, ex-officio; Brian Blanks; Frank Bertarelli; Dennis Fain, ex-officio; Wynn Sanford; Clay McConnell; Jake Studdard; Ray Kyzer; Marilyn Hawkins; and Lynn Weldon, ex-officio.
The evening included an authentic Italian dinner served buffet-style.
Hart informed the audience she is assured of Grier’s ability to lead the board in 2020 and was appreciative to have worked with leaders in the Wetumpka community in 2019.
“I feel confident Scott is going to do an amazing job in 2020,” she said. “I’ve worked with some amazing leaders in this community. I appreciate all your contributions and leadership this year.”
The format for the chamber’s marquee event was different than in years past, which executive director Shellie Whitfield said was by design.
“The goal is to have the banquet in a relaxed environment where members can mingle and develop relationships,” she said. “Creating relationships is at the core of what we do.”
The chamber has promoted Wetumpka’s business interests for 31 years and has 365 members.
For one member, who is serving as a chamber ambassador, the organization offers him the chance to establish and foster those business relationships Whitfield and Grier mentioned.
“For me, it is a great way to network with business owners in the Wetumpka area,” Jim McGehee said. “We are constantly taking on new members. It’s a lot of fun to be part of the chamber. It’s a great time to be a business owner in Wetumpka.”