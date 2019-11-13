Downtown streaming videos available now and coming soon to site
The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce recently launched a dynamic new website to make things run smoother and help the chamber and its area thrive.
The new website is intended to better connect chamber members, promote the city’s tourism opportunities to visitors and promote chamber and city events in a more efficient manner, according to chamber executive director Shellie Whitfield.
“We want our community to succeed,” Whitfield said. “We want our website to create a visual bridge of community and that is what we are trying to achieve. If everybody has the same goals and everyone is working toward that same thing, then good things come of it. That’s what we have going on now.”
According to Whitfield, when she first became involved in the chamber its website was unorganized and presented dated information.
“We sat down and made a list of what is it we actually need to run the chamber of commerce and what is best for our community,” she said. “Those are not the same things they need in Montgomery or Detroit. We are unique.”
That list of needs and ideas was given to Ken Smith, who owns Kmarks Web and Computer Solutions, to create a new chamber website.
According to Whitfield, the Wetumpka-based website developer has created websites for a variety of companies and organizations. She hired him for his expertise and his proximity to the chamber.
“We have the phenomenal website designer who is local, who works at the base and he is a retired veteran,” she said. “Ken’s company does websites all around the United States. If I need something, he is here.”
To the design and functionality of the website, the chamber’s marketing committee took a three-pronged approach: Build a sense of community, boost tourism and allow chamber members to interact.
“We really want the website to create a sense of community,” she said. “That’s what the chamber is about.”
According to Whitfield, it was important the design and graphical presentation was specific to Wetumpka.
“The website has to reflect what makes Wetumpka different,” she said. “That does not necessarily have to mean anything about business. When you pull up the website, you’ll see the bridge and the river and downtown.”
Another unique feature coming soon to the chamber’s website is streaming video provided by inSight Security and Automation.
“John Capell from inSight moved here from Montgomery,” Whitfield said. “He asked if he could put a camera facing the chamber building. I think it’s a great idea. First, for security. More than that, people can visit Wetumpka anytime. It will help with tourism.”
Currently, there are two streaming views of downtown Wetumpka.
According to Capell, three more cameras will be activated in the near future.
One camera will overlook the Coosa River, another camera will point toward Wetumpka’s downtown alley and the third camera will shoot time-lapse footage of Wetumpka’s new football stadium.
Visit www.wetumpkachamber.org to see the new website design. To access inSight’s streaming video, visit https://insightsecurityonline.com/.