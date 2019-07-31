State Sen. Clyde Chambliss (R-Prattville) announced he has decided against running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by incumbent Martha Roby, who said she will not seek reelection in 2020.
Chambliss decided to remain as one of the more influential members of the Alabama Senate despite what he called a “clear path to victory” for Roby’s Second Congressional District post.
“A clear path to victory was developed over the weekend but the thought that kept returning to me is that my calling at this time is to continue working to solve the problems that we face in Alabama,” Chambliss said in an email. “I believe that the best place for me to do that is in the Alabama State Senate.”
Chambliss said he carefully considered running for Congress.
“I am blessed with a supportive family that understands both the privilege and the cost of public service and they pledged all of their efforts to the task,” he said. “Supporters, colleagues and other stakeholders were equally encouraging. I am grateful to those who took my calls and made time for me during the weekend and evenings.
“Although I have been fortunate to be a part of significant progress in the state legislature, I would be leaving several critical issues mid-stream. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for Congress.”
Chambliss, a civil engineer, was elected to the Alabama Senate in 2014, having previously served on the Autauga County Commission. He was a key player in getting Gov. Kay Ivey’s signature gas tax increase for infrastructure projects through the state senate in 2019.