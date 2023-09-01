The Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce is retooling its ambassador program to make it more effective for the business community.
Chamber director of membership and marketing Andrew Stieb said the chamber wants to move the ambassador program beyond “membership growth in a sales format.”
“The ambassadors have always existed to help promote the chamber, “ Stieb said. “We want to make it more cohesive to establish a larger network and develop volunteers. We are refocusing the member outreach side of it.”
The ambassadors will not be one large group. Instead two teams of six will be selected from the initial application process. The teams will compete individually and as teams while completing various tasks each month. Each of the teams will be assigned four or five businesses each month to visit. The selected businesses might be chamber members, former chamber members or those who have never been part of the chamber.
“It is to help start conversations with businesses about the chamber, what it can provide and what the business provides to help grow a network of understanding,” Stieb said. “We want to let businesses know there are people here to support them. If they need resources, the ambassadors offer a great chance to come back and say they are struggling with this regulation that has popped for their industry or whatever it might be.”
The rest of the year the ambassadors will also be tasked with conducting brief surveys to aid the chamber in better serving the business community of Elmore County.
“We want to make sure we can curate a structure that is effective for the businesses in our area,” Stieb said. “You can create something that is great on paper, but if it doesn’t really fit anybody, what is the point of it? Certain benefits only go so far for certain businesses. We want to find out how we can adapt, and what we can do differently.”
Stieb believes the information is vital especially as businesses start to fine tune what works and doesn’t in a post-pandemic environment.
Applications to become an ambassador are available on the chamber’s website at wetumpkachamber.org/ambassadors.
Stieb said there is a committee involving members of the chamber’s board of directors to select two teams of five ambassadors and a board member will act as the lead of each team. He also hopes the teams will be diverse in the types of businesses members come through.
“We will sort through the applications and make a decision on what is the best fit for that specific team,” Stieb said. “If you have a team where everyone is from the same industry, they will be more focused on what that industry can provide. If we can create a diverse group of people from various industries, we will have a better understanding and broader perspective of ideas.”
The hope is to grow the program in the future having more teams and more ambassadors.
“We are going to start with a smaller group to make it easier to learn, manage and work out the kinks,” Stieb said. “If we had 25 people right off the bat, it will be hard for us to figure out what works for everybody.”
He also hopes the revamped ambassador program led by board members will develop board members of tomorrow with a working knowledge of the chamber.
“It is more of a commitment than meeting once a month if you can make it and give some input here and there,” Stieb said.