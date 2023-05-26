Eggs might have been the goal, but chickens are serving up life lessons at Elmore County High School.
What started as a farm-to-table project for Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) teacher Natasha McMillan turned into a life development study too.
“We did child development as a course of study,” McMillan said. “I know the chickens are not child development but there are a lot of lessons there in watching the chicks grow into chickens. You could see the stages of development.”
McMillan said her students were not sure of her farm-to-table project. After all it was McMillan’s first time with live chickens.
“I had never touched them before,” McMillan said. “I hadn’t done this before. I’m learning as we go.”
McMillan first ordered several different eggs and allowed them to incubate for 21 days.
“You have to keep the eggs under the light and they thought this woman was crazy,” McMillan said. “‘These aren’t going to hatch.’ Then they hatched and they were excited.”
Only four of the seven hatched chickens survived initially. Just like with newborn humans, everyone took interest in the chickens.
“We had lots of fun when they were just chicks and cute,” McMillan said. “Everybody wanted them then. We were attached to them. They were babies and we took pictures of them, all that stuff.”
Students helped care for the growing chicks and soon learned chickens have bodily functions.
“When they were little they used to yell at us — Chirp, chirp,” tenth-grade student Caitlin Jackson said. “They would poop on us.”
McMillan said the students walked the chickens to put them to sleep.
“It was pretty amazing,” she said. “They are more pets than chickens.”
Spring break and the absence of students brought major changes in the chickens’ development.
“I came back and they were twice the size,” Caitlin said. “I was not picking them up anymore. They were like teens. You could not work with them.”
Jackson’s classmate Shania Robinson said the experience mimics being a parent.
“They are babies for real,” Shania said. “They take a lot of work.”
Students soon developed close relationships with the chickens. Shania’s favorite is Fuzzy.
“Certain students have attachments to certain chickens,” McMillan said. “Everybody loved Hay Hay. She is still thriving but she is now mean.”
Art projects took shape. Shania got the idea to put ink on the chickens’ feet and let them walk across paper. The artwork now hangs in McMillan’s classroom.
The growing chickens were inside the classroom in a box. McMillan and the students constructed a coop in early May outside of the classroom for the chickens to continue to grow. As life would have it, disaster struck that first night.
“Some of my students called and said (the coop) was destroyed and the chickens are out, but we got the chickens back in,” McMillan said. “They are so accustomed to the classroom, that when the coop was damaged, they were pecking at the door when the boys came to save them. They were like, ‘Let us in.’”
McMillan was at an Elmore County High School soccer game and believes the wind damaged the coop. She didn’t know one of four chickens — Oreo — was missing until she checked on them.
“We had two roosters and two hens,” McMillan said. “Now we have one rooster and two hens.”
McMillan believes something might have frightened the chickens too. They may have scattered and Oreo went to the nearby woodline. McMillan and the students have searched for Oreo and even posted on social media he was missing. But McMillan thinks she knows what happened to the rooster.
“I think a fox may have gotten him,” McMillan said. “There has been one hanging around here. He was on the porch here [Thursday] morning.”
McMillan has given up on finding Oreo and so has Caitlin. But everyone believes they are all getting a lesson in life.
“My favorite was Oreo and Butter but unfortunately both have died,” Caitlin said. “It is just my luck; my favorite ones died.”