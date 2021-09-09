Millbrook resident Morrisa Tuck was back in her hometown of Alexander City on Tuesday, Aug. 31, to promote her second novel, "And Troubles Rise" at Adelia M. Russell Library.
Coming up on her book tour is a stop at the Wetumpka Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m.
There will be a book signing, question and answer segment, light refreshments and door prizes.
"I'm proud to be a writer of faith-filled fiction," Tuck said, describing the genre as fiction in which Christianity plays a central role in the main characters' lives. "These books come from (my own) conversations and experiences over the years."
But as Tuck draws on her own faith and upbringing, her debut novel "Times Like These," takes place in the fictional Oak City and is centered on Rachel, "the first lady of the most prominent church in the African-American community." Rachel's life is turned upside-down when her husband is found murdered in the home of his former lover.
Her latest novel, a Christian love story, "is much lighter," Tuck said, explaining she didn't want to be pigeonholed to one storyline.
Both stories still have an uplifting tone. Tuck includes discussion questions with her books, and has participated in a few author Q&As in readers' book clubs.
Recalling one reader's praise, "One of the women told me that Rachel inspired her in terms of her prayer life," Tuck said. "That meant so much to me just to know that."
Tuck, who lives in Millbrook with her husband and three sons, practices a different type of writing in her day job as a grant-writer at Baptist Health hospital in Montgomery.
"I am so inspired (by) you," a fan said at Tuck's book-signing Tuesday in Alex City. "You're a mother and wife and you're homeschooling, and then you can write a book."
Tuck's fiction can be found on Amazon or at local bookstores.
The Sept. 21 event at the Wetumpka Public Library is free and open to the public, and masks are encouraged.