The streets of downtown Wetumpka were filled with people are citizens from near and far attended Christmas on the Coosa on Saturday.
The day began with the Arts and Crafts showcase at Gold Star Park and the antique car show in the parking lot of the Wetumpka Depot Players. Stage performances also took place at Gold Star Park and children’s activities will fill the day.
Pawtumpka on the Coosa pet pageant was held for the first time. The pets were judges on their costumes and appearance. All of the proceeds from the $10 entry fee went to the Humane Society of Elmore County.
But the highlight of the day was the Home Town Christmas Parade that featured about 70 groups. An appearance from Santa Claus concluded the parade.
After the parade, there was a wakeboarding show followed by fireworks at 6 p.m.
Prior to Saturday, the residential and business decorations contest took place. The winners are:
Businesses
1st place Whimsical- The Vault Variety Shop (117 E Bridge St)
2nd place Whimsical- Bert’s Tackle Box (1220 Holtville Rd)
3rd place Whimsical- B&B Health Boutique (102 Court St)
1st place Traditional- The Gab (102A S Main St)
2nd place Traditional- Blue Ridge Chiropractic (106 Court St)
3rd place Traditional- The Yellow Daffodil Boutique (102C S Main St)
1st place Overall- The Tapp 18 (227 Hill St)
2nd place Overall- Market Shoppes (211 Hill St)
3rd place Overall- Top Nails (111 E Bridge St)
Residential
1st place Whimsical- James Coley (704 River Oaks Court)
2nd place Whimsical- Ashley & Sheri Cagle (410 Shokula Ln)
3rd place Whimsical- John & Angie Mitchell (103 Austin Ln)
1st place Traditional- Larry & Denise Swafford (402 W Tuskeena St)
2nd place Traditional- Harley & Sumner Ede (803 W Tallassee St)
3rd place Traditional- Neil & Haley Scott (500 W Tuskeena St)
1st place Overall- Wynn & Tina Sanford (109 Dozier St)
2nd place Overall- Jerry & May Eason (311 Government St)
3rd place Overall- Charles & Jean Causey (908 Oak Crest Ct)
Mayor’s Award- Jason (DJ ZIGGY) & Shana Jirik (307 NW Main St)
All winners received a sign to display in their yard or at their business.