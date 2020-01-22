Applications are now being accepted for absentee ballots for the March 3 primary election and will be accepted until Feb. 27, according to Elmore County circuit clerk Michael Dozier.
The public may request an application by calling Dozier’s office at 334-514-3116, by email at michael.dozier@alacourt.gov or by going to www.alabamavotes.gov.
“We can mail the application by U.S. mail or email it,” he said. “The application must include a signature and a copy of a driver’s license.”
According to Dozier, to be considered an absentee voter one of the conditions must be met.
• The voter expects to be out of the county on election day
• A physical illness prohibits the voter from making it to the polls on election day
• The voter expects to work a shift that lasts at least 10 hours that coincide with the hours polls are open
• The voter is enrolled as a student at an educational institution outside the student’s personal county of residence
• The voter is a member of, or spouse or dependent of a member of, the armed forces of the United States of America
• The voter has been appointed as an election officer or named as a poll watcher at a polling place other than his or her regular polling place
• The voter is a caregiver for a family member to the second degree of kinship who is confined to his or her home
• The voter is incarcerated in prison or jail, but has not been disqualified by conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude.
Voters must specify on the application if they want a Democrat or Republican ballot.
Once the application is processed, the absentee ballot will arrive by mail.
“The ballot must be notarized,” Dozier said. “There is no fee to voters for the notary if they turn in the ballot with the county.”
If returning an absentee ballot in person, it must be delivered by the person who requested the ballot and received at the county clerk’s office on March 2.
Dozier said he expects 1,500 to 2,000 absentee ballots will be received for the Mar. 3 elections.
Visit www.alabamavotes.gov for more information about absentee voting.