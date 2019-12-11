In an attempt to collect child support for the 7,341 custodial parents in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties, the office of the district attorney for the 19th circuit is recalling writ of arrest warrants in exchange for non-custodial parents who make a child support payment of $500 per case before Feb. 1, 2020.
Those wishing to participate will be required to make payment directly to the Department of Human Resources in the county where their case is pending and present payment receipt to the county clerk’s office.
This one-time offer is only valid for outstanding cases in Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. It is not available to persons arrested with outstanding writs or those currently being held for non-payment.
The district attorney’s office is vigilant in enforcing court ordered child support and penalty for non-payment often leads to a warrant issued for arrest. The purpose of this exchange is to incentivize non-custodial parents to provide much needed support for their children, especially during the holiday season.