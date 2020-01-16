Martin Luther King Jr. Day is quickly approaching and one group of local residents has planned an event that will bring to Wetumpka some big names in the world of gospel music and speaking.
The event is presented by The Ghetto Men II, a local citizens group, and will begin at 10 a.m. Monday with a march originating in the Level community of Wetumpka. The route will cross Bibb Graves Bridge and end at the Wetumpka Civic Center with a celebration.
Pastor and Educator K.K. Middleton will deliver the keynote for the event.
Music will be performed by Alex City-based Ruth Black and the Harmonettes.
The event will be hosted by apostle Joe L. Thomas of Wetumpka.
"We are looking forward to seeing a big crowd coming out to celebrate with us," event organizer Dwight Colquitt said.
The theme of this year's event draws from one of King's inspirational quotes, "The time is always right to do what's right."