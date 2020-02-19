The Wetumpka City Council approved the purchase of a new response vehicle for the Wetumpka Fire Department at its meeting held at noon Tuesday in the Wetumpka Administrative Building.
Wetumpka Fire Department fire chief Greg Willis submitted the purchase request at the council’s previous meeting.
Willis said the new vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe, will replace an older vehicle currently being used by the city’s fire marshal.
The purchase price of the vehicle was $38,847.
“It will replace a 2005 vehicle with a 2008 vehicle,” Willis said. “The 2008 vehicle will become our utility vehicle around the station. The only other vehicle we have is a 2016 Tahoe with 50,000 miles. We are sort of spacing them out so we are not coming due for new ones at the same time.”
The council heard a first reading of a property appraisal in the amount of $15,000 requested by Wetumpka Municipal Airport director Lynn Weldon.
“Arrowhead Plastics is currently leasing the property from us,” Weldon said. “Under the lease extension, they were given the option to purchase the property at anytime.”
She said the FAA recently approved the airport to surplus the property.
“We are now in the phase of where we can do the survey,” Weldon said.
Weldon said the property, located across from the airport on Alabama Highway 14, consists of 30 acres of land and the proposed sale will be for 15 acres of land.
“We’ve been working with an airport engineering firm and the FAA to surplus the property,” she said. “The FAA gave us the surplus clearance about three months ago and Arrowhead sent us a letter two weeks ago stating they were ready to purchase the property. The property is not usable by aircraft.”
She said the next step is for the appraisal to occur and she expects the sale of the property will close in the next two to three months.
The council will vote on the survey expense at its next meeting.
The council unanimously approved Main Street Wetumpka to host Coosapalooza Brewfest in Gold Star Park and Merchants Alley April 25.
“Coosapalooza is the primary fundraiser for Main Street Wetumpka,” Main Street executive director Jenny Stubbs said. “About 50 different craft breweries from around the Southeast will be represented.”
The event will open at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 5 p.m. for general admission ticket holders and will include beer tastings, food vendors and live music.
Tickets cost between $35 and $75 and are available at www.bigtickets.com.
Stubbs said the event raised around $15,000 last year and the proceeds go back to fund efforts of Main Street Wetumpka.
The council approved the Wetumpka Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to hold its 22nd annual banquet beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
Chapter representatives said proceeds from the banquet help the organization host annual youth programs that draw up to 150 children each year.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved the minutes from its Feb. 3 meeting.
• Entered into a lease-purchase agreement with Musco Lighting for the city’s athletic complex
• Had a first reading to purchase $82,700 in equipment to be used on a new fire engine expected for delivery in mid to late spring
• Approved permission for the Elmore Baptist Association to hold Spring Fling May 2 at Gold Star Park
• Approved the city to pay for a cancer insurance policy in the amount of $21.92 per month for its full-time firefighters as required by state law