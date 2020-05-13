A celebration outside of Wetumpka City Hall and all along South Main Street is taking place that honors Wetumpka High School’s Class of 2020.
On Friday, city workers set up a sign for each graduating senior with a photo of a graduating senior along with the student’s name that is visible from both sides.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said the idea came about after the city received calls from parents asking if there was anything the city could do to recognize their children.
“We had a lot of requests to do something for the students,” he said. “I turned it over to my staff and they started working on it. They came up with this idea as a way of telling the seniors that we appreciate their hard work.”
Willis said he and many in the city value young people.
“We believe in young people and we need to support them if it’s through athletics, music, drama or whatever the activities are,” he said. “People want to know that you care and we certainly care for our young people.”
Willis challenged the Class of 2020 to continue to grow and contribute to the city.
“We want the students to take their high school education and build upon that and do well in whatever they choose to do,” he said. “Then come back and be part of Wetumpka and help us be the best we can possibly be.”
Willis estimated the city set up more than 275 signs along the sidewalk on South Main Street.