Following this summer’s successful weekly Farmers Market, the city of Wetumpka will soon host a fall market festival.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon, the city is inviting area residents to enjoy the first ever Fall Farmers Market Festival. The event features the return of popular farmers and vendors from the summer Farmers Market, as well as a few more surprises.
Dakota Steed, the city's farmers market manager, said the one-time event will include a petting zoo, carnival games, face painting, and a free photo booth.
A total of about 20 vendors are set to attend the event, offering fall favorites, such as pumpkins, gourds, squash and more.
The event, sponsored by First Community Bank, will be held at the Farmers Market located tat 304 E. Coosa St.