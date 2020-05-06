The Wetumpka City Council narrowly approved an ordinance to allow voting for District 2 and mayor at large to take place at the Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation and Multicultural Center.
Councilmember Lewis Washington requested at the last council meeting to amend the original ordinance which called for all five of the districts to vote at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis, Washington and councilmembers Lynnes S. Justiss and Greg Jones voted for the amended ordinance.
Councilmembers Kevin Robbins and Steve Gantt voted against the amended ordinance.
Voting for councilmembers and mayor at large for Districts 1 and 3, 4 and 5 will take place at the Wetumpka Civic Center. District 2 will vote at the Dr. Martin Luther King Recreation and Multicultural Center.
“I believe we are one city and we should all vote together,” Robbins said. “What’s good for four districts should be good for everybody.”
The council unanimously approved to enter in a contract with Daktronics to sell sponsorships on the city’s new football and multipurpose stadium scoreboard.
Willis said at the previous council meeting the final price of the scoreboard and installation costs was negotiated down from $400,000 to $335,000.
He said the city has $100,000 in scoreboard sponsorship commitments and any future sponsorship sales will go toward paying for the cost of the scoreboard.
The council unanimously approved $9,427.50 to restripe road markings on South Main Street from Commerce Street to U.S. Highway 231.
Willis said the marking will be painted and serve as a temporary update.
“Once the striping is finish strip downtown the same company will do the new stripes on South Main Street,” Willis said.
Willis said that portion of South Main Street will be resurfaced in November and at that time the road surface will receive a reflective striping.
“It is really dangerous because the striping is gone,” he said. “We have put it off as long as we could.”
The council unanimously approved participation in the state’s annual sales tax holiday for school-related items July 17-19.
This is the 15th year the state has waived sales taxes for purchases of items such as certain school supplies, computers, books and clothing.
The state and city, each, charge shoppers 4% sales tax.