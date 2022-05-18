Almost two decades ago the City of Wetumpka’s finances were different than they are today.
Mayor Jerry Willis had just taken a seat on the city council 14 years ago and city leaders pondered how to make Wetumpka better.
“When I came in office, we owed $13 million and did not have any plan,” Willis said at last week’s council meeting. “Now it's a little bit different. We see ourselves getting better over the next few years with other things coming on line and our income should grow.”
Financially things are good enough that the city is embarking on spending $14 million over the next four years on 15 different projects without borrowing money or going to the bond market. It’s a position Willis said leaders have wanted to be in.
“When we came in, we started looking at how do we get ourselves in a position to kind of self finance what we do,” Willis said. “We wanted to get to a point where we don’t have to go to the back, we don’t have to go to the bond market. We are probably closer to that than we have ever been. We have been working on a plan that will carry us for roughly four years.”
Willis said the projects are a new fire station on the west side of town, a partnership with Elmore County and schools for soccer complex at Hohenberg Field, a new senior center, improvements to the Martin Luther King Center, improvements to the airport, sports complex, two public restrooms in downtown and routine street paving.
The city already has $9.5 million of the funding on hand.
“It allows us to kind of self finance,” Willis said. “We are able to use our own money. The financing we either have on hand at this point in time or estimated finances will be coming in during that time.”
The plan doesn’t rely on increased revenue or touching reserves. It does require about $3 million from the city’s general fund and would leave about $3 million in the city’s restricted accounts at the end of the four year plan.
In other action, the Wetumpka City Council:
• Approved minutes of the April 18 and April 22 meetings.
• Approved the purchase of six sets of turnout coats and pants for the Wetumpka Fire Department.
• Recognized employees in the public works department through a proclamation for National Public Works Week.
• Granted permission to the Elmore County Civic Improvement League to host a Juneteenth Celebration on June 18 at Gold Star Park.
The next meeting of the Wetumpka City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, May 23.