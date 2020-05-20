The Wetumpka City Council unanimously approved a bid from Cahaba Disaster to demolish 11 homes that have fallen into disrepair.
“We can use the grant money all over town,” Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Will said. “Right now, the houses we identified are in the old residential sections on the west side of town. We do have some properties identified on the east side of town we will be looking at in the future.”
Cahaba Disaster was the lowest bidder for the project. The company is charging the city $69,450 to remove the 11 homes.
The city received a $175,000 grant intended to remove blight from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs a year ago.
“All these people (homeowners) who were contacted, they all agreed they wanted to take the houses down,” city attorney Regina Edwards said.
The council unanimously approved $85,000 for Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood Inc. to provide an engineering and survey study for the city’s proposed roundabout at Orline and Company streets.
The cost for the study is part of the $232,980 the council approved at its Feb. 3 meeting for improvements to this section of downtown roads.
Willis said he expects the work will begin June.
The council also approved a 48-month lease of an architectural plotter printer from Berney Office Solutions. The printer will be used by the city’s building and economic development departments.
“It’s better for us to lease it than purchase it,” Willis said. “It will save time and money. We will not have to go outside to have plans done. We can print plans how we need them.”
In other action, the council:
- Approved the minutes of the May 4 council meeting
- Approved a resolution vacating an undeveloped alley in West Wetumpka within the boundaries of Original Lot 184