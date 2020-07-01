Despite the coronavirus pandemic canceling events worldwide, the City of Wetumpka still plans to hold its annual Fourth of July celebration even though it will look different this year.
The celebration will take place at 8:30 p.m. July 3 in Gold Star Park.
Special events manager Valencia Johnson said this year’s event is missing several attractions.
“We will not have live bands or inflatables for the kids,” she said.
The city also asks people to wear masks and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines for social distancing.
Residents can bring lawn chairs and their own food and drinks.
Other area holiday activities are scheduled as well. The Lake Jordan Home Owners and Boat Owners (HOBO) will have a fireworks show at dark on Lake Jordan. The fireworks are shot from the east side Lake Jordan Dam, which is the Titus side, but the show is best viewed from the water.
Residents and boaters should also remember there is a no wake zone for the Fourth of July.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, marine police will implement a mandatory no wake zone for the entire width of Lake Jordan from Lake Jordan Dam to Rusty Hook Slough and Ski Club Inlet from 6 p.m. July 4 to 6 a.m. July 5.
A no wake zone is an area where vessels are required to travel at idling speed which is defined as a slow speed that creates no appreciable wake. All boat operators should use proper navigation lighting and not consume alcohol while operating a vessel. ALEA also encourages the usage of personal flotation devices.