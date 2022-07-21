Wetumpka city officials hope the baseball and softball fields at the Wetumpka Sports Complex will be full of city league players this fall.
After nearly four months of discussions, lockouts, negotiations and play, city leaders decided it was time for Wetumpka to have baseball and softball leagues of its own again.
“The Wetumpka City Council has officially directed the mayor and the Parks and Recreation Department to establish and develop a recreational baseball and softball league for Fall Ball 2022 and future seasons,” the city said in a release after a special called city council meeting Wednesday.
Wetumpka has hired Tiffany Chandler as athletic programs director, a new position at Wetumpka but a position she has held in Opelika before moving to Wetumpka in the spring.
“The City of Wetumpka has a clear vision and large goals to create a Parks & Recreational Department for our community,” Chandler said in the release. “With up-and-coming state-of-the-art facilities, a beautiful new stadium and immaculately well-kept baseball and softball fields we are headed in the right direction to house our community’s recreational activities.”
The complex is also adding tennis courts and soccer fields to go along with the new football field and track. Chandler said she was hired to make the complex successful for the well being of all citizens.
“I am excited to take the lead and experience this journey’s positive growth with my fellow citizens,” Chandler said. “My goal is to provide programs which will be accessible and affordable to all of Wetumpka’s youth.”
Chandler said more information would be coming in August for registration dates and schedules for the fall season.
The City of Wetumpka locked out the Wetumpka Youth Baseball and Softball League for more than 24 hours in April just before the league and the Wetumpka Sports Complex were set to be a part of a 121 team, six city, USSSA region tournament. The city and the league came to an agreement as players and parents protested outside Wetumpka City Hall to allow the season to conclude, which it did this past weekend with two Wetumpka youth teams winning the World Series tournament in Gulfport, Mississippi.
The agreement, according to league officials, called for no one to publicly comment on the discussions between the city and the league. Just days after unlocking the fields, the city issued a statement saying it believed the league was subleasing the fields.
The league quickly responded with its own accusations of ill-treatment by the city.
In the past, Wetumpka has played in the Dixie Youth organization. Other cities participate in Cal Ripken. It is unknown what organization the city’s league will participate in.
On social media parents have said they will take their children to other leagues to play ball. Some have said they will stay with Wetumpka.
Others accuse the city of violating First Amendment rights as no commenting is allowed on the release on the City of Wetumpka’s Facebook page.