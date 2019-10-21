The Wetumpka City Council approved a $11 million project Monday night for Wetumpka High School to build a new football stadium and do renovations.
The current football stadium will be renovated to a soccer stadium. The new football stadium will include a running track to host track and field events.
Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis said this project will also include a miracle field for physically and mentally challenged children and adults to play sports.
“It’s hard to describe (what this means),” Wetumpka football coach Tim Perry said. “It’ll be just a tremendous boost to our program. It speaks to the fact that our mayor and our city council want to keep moving Wetumpka (forward and) keep being progressive.”
Perry said the turf field will include an eight-lane, all-weather competition track plus a field house, meeting room, new press box and other additions. He even hopes for a jumbotron.
“The landscape of high school athletics, especially around the state, is very facility driven, and this is going to put us right there with a lot of other programs that are progressive,” Perry said. “It’s going to elevate the expectations for our student-athletes that participate. It’s going to cause excitement.”
The next step for the city is to reach out to architects, get topographical studies and renderings.