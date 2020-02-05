The Wetumpka City Council passed an ordinance 3-2 that will increase the mayor’s salary to $45,000 per year and councilmembers’ salaries to $10,800 per year.
The increased salaries will take effect in November.
The mayor’s salary is currently set at $25,000 per year and councilmembers each earn $7,200 per year.
Councilmembers Kevin Robbins, Lynnes S. Justiss and Steve Gantt voted in favor of the ordinance at Monday night’s meeting. Councilmembers Lewis Washington and Greg Jones voted against the ordinance.
Mayor Jerry Willis did not cast a vote.
Jones said he voted against the ordinance because he considering a run for mayor and believes the salary increase is too high.
“It is my intention to run for mayor next time,” Jones said. “I know what the position pays and it is fair. We’ve never given anyone with the city that much of an increase in pay.”
The salary increases work out to 80% more for mayor and 50% more for each councilmember.
“Our councilmembers did a superb job of studying this to determine exactly where we are as a city and felt necessary that they increase the salaries of the mayor and councilmembers,” Willis said.
The council also approved a resolution to begin the next phase of road and sidewalk work in downtown Wetumpka.
“This picks up where we left off above the alley,” Willis said. “It goes around and connects to the backside of the alley. It includes the roundabout.”
Mayor Willis said the $232,980 funding for this phase of the project was previously approved and he expects the project to begin in June.
“The next phase of that, after this particular phase, will be starting at Commerce Street and resurfacing of the road will be done all the way back to (Highway) 231,” he said. “That money, too, is already secured for that project.”
In other action, the council:
• Approved council minutes from meetings held Jan. 21 and 29
· Received a first reading by Wetumpka Fire Department fire chief Greg Willis requesting the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe to replace an older vehicle for use by the city’s fire marshal
· Received a first reading by Willis requesting the City of Wetumpka provide its full-time firefighters with a cancer insurance policy as required by state law
The council’s next meeting will be held at noon Feb. 18 at the Wetumpka Administrative Building.