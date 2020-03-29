The City of Wetumpka wants residents to know it is here to serve during times of need.
Residents who are medically compromised, voluntarily isolated or confined in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic and are in need of medical supplies, food or other basic living needs may call 334-567-5147.
"As this illness is on the rise, we feel it is important to make sure all of our citizens are taken care of at this time," Mayor Jerry Willis said. "At-risk people simply should not get out right now and we have people who want to help."
The phone line is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
This is not an emergency or medical advice line.