The city of Wetumpka and Wind Creek have partnered to offer a Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 3, at Gold Star Park.
The event is set to include live music by Slim and the Soulful Saints from 6-8 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 8:30 p.m.
There will be food, fun activities for children and SnoBiz Wetumpka is attending. The vendors include Kids Toys by Irma, Face Painting and Glow Cotton Candy by Sweet Cheeks and Treats, and food by Drive-by Tacos and Smokeshack BBQ.
Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and coolers for a night of family fun.