Elmore County 4-H will be represented on a state level for the upcoming year.
4-H members Lauren Clardy and Rachel Allen were recently selected to serve Alabama 4-H as a 2022-2023 state ambassador. Those selected as an ambassador serve as a representative of the organization, leading and assisting statewide with 4-H clubs and youth council meetings throughout the club year.
“I’ve met so many people who inspire me everyday through 4-H,” Clardy said. “As a 4-H ambassador I hope to inspire others the same way they inspire me.”
While serving as a state 4-H ambassador, Clardy and Allen will have the opportunity to develop their skills in leadership, citizenship, public relations and team building.
“Lauren and Rachel are a treasure to Elmore county and we are excited to see them represent 4-H at the state level,” Elmore County 4-H Extension Agent Bryan O'Malley said.
Joy Scott, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System 4-H leadership and citizenship specialist, serves as advisor to the state ambassadors. Scott said working with a different group of 4-H members each year is exciting because she gets to witness first hand the immense talent from across the state.
“Alabama 4-H ambassadors have an outstanding impact on not just the local level, but statewide 4-H programing as well,” Scott said. “I am excited to see what elements of leadership and citizenship this new group of members will bring to the table throughout the upcoming year.”
The following 4-H members will serve as state 4-H ambassadors for the upcoming year:
Luke Stephens, Clarke County; Gavin Yocom, Shelby County; Abbeigh Jo Gibson, Washington County; Breanna Black, Marshall County; Abbi Kate Ogilvie, Randolph County; Aiden MacKenzie, Limestone County; Alana New, Etowah County; AnaKatherine Whisnant, Marion County; Ashley McCollum, Clay County; Audrey Perry, Walker County; Blankeney Rice, Tuscaloosa County; Cooper Naylor, Lawrence County; Corey Naylor, Lawrence County; Delaney Dixon, Marengo County; Jade Gartman, Washington County; Jalon Hunt, Clarke County; Jeremy Speros, Pike County; Kalen Alexander, Russell County; Karlee Kirkland, Houston County; Katie Rasbury, Tallapoosa County; Lauren Clardy, Elmore County; Madeleine Yocom, Shelby County; Nash Gilbert, Limestone County; Olevia Rice, Tuscaloosa County; Rachel Allen, Elmore County; Rachel Webb, Barbour County; Rebecca Rasbury, Tallapoosa County; Sarah Sloughfy, Calhoun County; Stanley Stoutamire Jr., Shelby County and Witt Bell, Shelby County.