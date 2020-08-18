The third Clay 4 Kids fundraiser, benefitting Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center, is set for Friday at the Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Club.
The event features a clay shooting competition with four-person teams. Awards are given to first second and third place winners.
The Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center of Elmore County is a nonprofit organization that provides free services to children who have experienced abuse. The center partners with local law enforcement, district attorney’s offices, child protective services, therapists, caseworkers, interns, nurses and volunteers to help the families they encounter on a daily basis.
“This event is really important for us to be able to afford the services that we provide to the families that walk into our office,” said Brittani Ellison with Butterfly Bridge CAC. “Even if you don’t feel comfortable attending in person, you can still donate online.”
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. the day of the event with the competition starting at 9 a.m. Registration costs $400 for teams of four and includes lunch, sponsored by Coaches Corner, and beverages and chances to win door prizes.
So far, 18 teams have signed up to participate, but it’s not too late to join in on the fun. Team registration and sponsor packages are still available.
The Lower Wetumpka Shotgun Club is located at 4758 Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery.
To donate, register a team or to become a sponsor, go to Clay4kids.swell.gives.