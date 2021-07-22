The clean up effort continues at Second Missionary Baptist Church as volunteers gathered there on Saturday, July 17, for phase two of the clean up project.
Church member Betty Smith said the clean up effort is much needed. The church purchased land years ago to serve as a space for the church’s youth department, but in recent years the space has become overgrown with weeds.
The church is rich in history. It was created after the Civil War when African American congregants of the Coosa River Baptist Church left to establish their own church. A plot of land was donated and the first church was erected in 1887. However, a violent storm destroyed the building in 1899. Despite the devastation, members rallied and rebuilt the structure in the same year.
During the fight for Civil Rights, the church served as a meeting place for Civil Rights activists and leaders, and commencement ceremonies for the Elmore County Training School, which educated the area’s black children, were also held at the church. In August, the church will celebrate its 134th anniversary.
Smith said the church doesn’t have the manpower needed to clean the property or financial means to hire someone, so members of the community have rallied to help, including Wetumpka’s Rent Solutions LLC.
Several volunteers met at the church to help cut the grass and clear overgrown trees along the fence behind the church. The volunteers included members of the The Guys Organization, a local group of men who give back to the community various ways.
Wayne Colquitt, president of The Guys, said the group responds to needs from individuals within the community, sponsors events for children and has volunteered with several Wetumpka churches.
On Saturday, Colquitt was accompanied by members Al Hunt, who serves as the sergeant of arms, and Johnny Daniels, who serves as the secretary. The men brought their own lawn equipment to cut the grass and remove over grown bushes and weeds.
The Guys Organization was founded in 1990 and has now has about 10 members. Other members include the vice president Bobby Mitchell Jr., treasurer Melvin Palmore, business manager Carl Mitchell and chaplain Curtis Lightfoot.
“If there’s anyone who needs any type of assistance, all you have to do is call and we will do what we can,” Colquitt said.
Wetumpka natives Judas Jackson and church member David Roberts also volunteered their time.
Jackson, a case officer for the District Attorney’s office in Wetumpka and a mental health therapist and life coach, grew up in the historic church and said it’s important for him to give back to church that helped mold him into the man he is today.
“I’ve never forgotten where I came from,” he said. “It’s an honor and a privilege for me to be able to provide my services toward this clean up effort because this church played a vital role in my life. This church provided me with a solid foundation upon which to build on.”
Pastor Juanita Jackson, pastor of Living By Faith Worship Center, stopped by the church to deliver a $300 donation from her church.
“I came out of this church,” Jackson said. “My parents, who are now deceased, were members of this church and I was brought up here. When I branched off, I left in good standing. So, when I found out that the church needed help, I knew we had to do whatever we could.”
Jackson said she prays that other church in Wetumpka will also reach out to help.
“We are all one in the eyes of Christ,” Jackson said. “When one hurts, we all hurt. This won’t be our last donation – we will be giving again. I just thank God that we’re able to help.”
Cheryl Tucker, District 2 representative for Wetumpka City Council, said her goal is for the church to thrive once again.
“This is a community church,” Tucker said. “We want to be able to hold community events here for the youth and host fundraisers here to benefit the church so that it can thrive and serve the community as it has always done.”
The church is also seeking financial help from the community to replace the roof on the church. Those interested in helping may contact Smith at 334-567-4505. Checks are payable to Second Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 773, Wetumpka, Alabama, 36092.
“We’ve received a donation for the roof repairs from one Wetumpka couple and we just want to thank them for their generosity,” Smith said. “We are so grateful to live in such a giving community. We will continue to push forward and will not stop until this work is complete because we’re being directed by God.”